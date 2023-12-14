Lakota Nation Invitational is renowned not only for its sports events but education too

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Lakota Nation Invitational, which began simply as a basketball tournament, has blossomed to include various other activities over the years, including wrestling, skateboarding, Lakota hand and language games, and more. Organizers say this growth reflects the inclusive nature of the Lakota community.

The 45th annual LNI kicked off yesterday, with the basketball tournament and other events taking place at the Monument. Beyond athletics, there are academic events like the Knowledge Bowl and business plan presentations. The tournament director says it’s not just about sports but a learning event and a way for young people to come together in pursuit of physical and intellectual growth.

“Even e-sports is getting really big; we’re going into that also, and that could possibly be one of our biggest draws because everyone likes to play games, you know, that is something that we’re working on. We’ve had some introduction of last couple of years workshops, so schools are coming, and they’re wanting to get involved and do some things,” said Lakota Nation Invitational Tournament Director Bryan Brewer.

A powwow is scheduled for Friday, with events and festivities running through Saturday.

