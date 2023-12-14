How to tip your Amazon delivery driver for free for the holidays

FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!
FILE - You can tip your Amazon delivery driver for free this holiday season!(Amazon/Philafrenzy / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon is tipping your delivery driver again this holiday season.

The program launched last year.

With each “thank you” you send, Amazon will send $5 to the driver for the first 2 million thank-yous with no charge to the customer.

You thank your driver, you tell Alexa to thank your driver on an Alexa device or search “thank my driver” on Amazon’s website or mobile shopping app.

The driver who did your most recent delivery will be notified of your appreciation and get $5 at no cost to you.

Even after the 2 million thank-yous and $5 tips have been given out, customers can continue to thank their drivers year-round with the feature, just without the free tip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Two male juveniles attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of 120 Disk Drive.
Two juveniles were caught by RCPD trying to steal a car
Grand Gateway Hotel
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line

Latest News

FILE - Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday,...
Navy officer jailed in Japan over deadly car crash has been transferred to US custody, family says
Israel has imposed a total siege on northern Gaza and flattened much of it, forcing most of...
Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite deadly ambush and rising international pressure
Police are shown at the scene of a death investigation. Authorities said an off-duty officer...
Off-duty police officer indicted in death of man he allegedly pushed at a shooting scene
An off-duty officer is accused of pushing a man down and killing him.
GRAPHIC: Family seeks justice for bystander pushed down and killed
Starbucks has a new holiday drink, the Merry Mint White Mocha.
Starbucks has a new minty holiday drink