Cutest pet of the week: Saint

Saint was chosen for this weeks cutest pet of the week.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:22 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Saint, he is a four-year-old yorkiepoo. His fun fact is he loves to stand and spin on his back feet and loves peanut butter.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

