Cutest pet of the week: Saint

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This is Saint, he is a four-year-old yorkiepoo. His fun fact is he loves to stand and spin on his back feet and loves peanut butter.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.