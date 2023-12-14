Avoid pet surprises during the holidays

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gifting a fuzzy furry friend during the holidays could be considered a wonderful gift for some people but buying that pet for a person who isn’t ready for such a commitment isn’t such a great idea.

Adopting a four-legged friend can be a magical time for the person adopting the animal if it is preplanned.

“If you’re meeting multiple animals, sometimes you just know, you know you get a feeling, ‘We’re right for each other, and this is going to be a great friendship going forward’,” explained the Humane Society of the Black Hills marketing and volunteer coordinator Cassie Sloan.

But during the holidays, some people give a little too much, especially in the animal department.

“We never recommend giving a pet as a gift; in fact, we ask that no one does so. It’s typically not a good idea just because people want to choose their own animal,” expressed Sloan. “It’s not good for them to be adopted and then returned; they might not know what’s going on or why they were in a home for a little while and now they’re back.”

And when a person chooses their animal, a deeper bond is created between them and their pet.

“A lot of people would say that they didn’t choose their dog; their dog chose them,” explained Sloan.

Most of the time, when it comes to giving a pet to a child, the parents are the ones who end up with the responsibility of taking care of the pet.

“Maybe they’re really good with kids, and they want kids around, and they do best that way. Maybe it’s the opposite; maybe they don’t like it that way. It’s a pretty big responsibility,” explained Sloan.

Whether it’s a dog, cat, or any other kind of animal, instead of gifting that furry friend, looking for other options is the better way out, but if you must insist, it doesn’t hurt asking the person you are gifting the pet to tag along so they can decide who goes home with them.

Some of the most common reasons why pets are returned, according to the American Humane Association, are primarily due to owners’ lifestyle changes, time commitment, and health or behavioral issues.

