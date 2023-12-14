Authorities searching for man who allegedly killed a toddler after throwing him against a wall

Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly killing a toddler.
Authorities said they are searching for Ashton Cole Sensing, who is wanted for allegedly killing a toddler.(Putnam County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 14, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee man is wanted after he allegedly threw a 2-year-old against a wall while he was babysitting and killed him, WSMV reports.

On Dec. 2, authorities responded to a call and found Ventura Mora-Francisco unresponsive.

The toddler was taken to a hospital and later transported to Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital for a major traumatic brain injury. Deputies interviewed the child’s mother Sara Mora and her boyfriend Ashton Cole Sensing, who was babysitting the child and three other children at the time the injury occurred.

During the interview, Sensing said the child fell into a small air vent on the floor and then fell again, causing the child to go unresponsive while he was sleeping on the couch in the living room, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sensing eventually admitted to getting upset with the child on numerous occasions throughout the day, which led to him throwing the child into a wall and hitting the child, making him unresponsive, according to police.

Vanderbilt Medical Children’s Hospital said the child’s injury was inoperable and not survivable. The injuries were classified as non-accidental blunt force trauma.

Three days later, on Dec. 5, the child died at the hospital. On Dec. 7, a first-degree murder warrant was obtained as well as an aggravated child abuse warrant against Sensing.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office says he’s been on the run since Dec. 6.

“This is a very sad and unfortunate outcome that resulted in the brutal death of an innocent child. There is no more important resource than the future of our children,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

