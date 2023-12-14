Above Average Temperatures Staying Likely

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight, temperatures remain mild, however, below freezing across much of the area. Mostly clear skies are likely tonight. Temperatures tomorrow get into the 30s and 40s for high temperatures. Rapid City will likely get into the mid 40s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are likely from the Black Hills and points west. Some clouds are possible on the SD Plains. To start the weekend, temperatures will once again climb into the 40s and possibly even some spots getting into the 50s. Mostly sunny skies will take over for everyone come Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average for Sunday too. Temperatures are expected to get into the 40s with sunny conditions continuing.

Starting off next week, temperatures are remaining above average with 50s likley for a lot of locations. Mostly sunny skies will dominate for the day on Monday. Temperatures Tuesday will climb even higher into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are also likely on Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday of next week are looking mostly sunny as well. Temperatures remain in the 50s for Wednesday but dropping into the 40s for afternoon highs on Thursday.

