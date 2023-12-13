Warming Trend Continues into the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures overnight tonight will fall into the 30s and 20s across the area, above average for those overnight low temperatures. Mostly clear skies will settle in for a prime viewing window for the Geminid Meteor Shower that will be ongoing tonight. We will see rates up to 120 meteors per hour and it will peak at around 2 AM local time. Temperatures rise once again tomorrow into the 40s with partly cloudy skies for a majority of the day. The warming trend doesn’t stop there with temperatures to end the week back in the 40s by the afternoon with almost complete sunshine on Friday. Starting off the weekend, temperatures will climb into the 50s by the afternoon with that sunshine sticking around. Sunday, temperatures will climb into the ow to mid 50s by the afternoon with the warming hanging around in the Black Hills.

Starting the week on Monday, temperatures will remain in the 50s for afternoon high temperatures with the sunshine still hanging out. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for the day Tuesday with temperatures once again reaching the 50s. By the middle of the week next week, temperatures will remain above average, however they will only get into the 40s.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.