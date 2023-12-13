Vitalant on short supply needs blood donors right now

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant has declared a state of urgency for blood donation as donor numbers have taken a dip significantly impacting blood supply as we go into the stretch of the holidays.

Tori Robbins, Communications Director of Vitalant says December is always challenging, because blood donations tend to drop to the lowest of the year during the holiday weeks, but patient needs for blood is high so please don’t let up. Robbins explains that when it comes to the holidays it’s tricky, “We have people traveling, you know. People obviously distracted doing their own things, getting ready for the holiday season. So really from Thanksgiving all the way through to the New Year we always see a dip in blood donation. So because of that holiday season, people traveling, people forgetting that there are people in the hospital that are regularly using that blood and need that blood donation.”

Platelet and Type-O blood donors are most critically needed says Robbins, however encourages all eligible blood donors to share the gift of life this December and donate blood to help patients. Robbins adds, “Blood donors are urgently needed all month long to ensure blood is available when needed. On average, blood donors give blood less than twice a year. More people are needed to donate regularly, up to six times per year for whole blood to ensure an adequate supply is always available to help patients.”

Vitalant is offering a special thank-you gift to donors who give during December. All who give to Vitalant Nov. 27–Dec. 17 can receive a $10 gift card in the donor store. Those who roll up a sleeve with Vitalant Dec. 18-Jan. 5 will be offered a winter long-sleeved T-shirt redeemable by email, plus a $15 gift card in the donor store.

