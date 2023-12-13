UPDATE: Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls

Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement responded to the scene of a fatal traffic collision Wednesday morning, and the city has confirmed a 50-year-old man is dead.

According to the City of Sioux Falls, around 7:35 a.m. on Wednesday emergency personnel were notified of a school bus that struck a pedestrian.

The bus was traveling west on 12th Street and made a left turn to go south on Garfield Avenue. A 50-year-old man crossing Garfield Avenue was struck by the bus. The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

According to a traffic alert from the Sioux Falls Police Department, all of West 12th Street between South Williams Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue was closed as crews responded to the accident. The route has now been reopened.

The accident is under investigation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line
Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
A look outside the Spearfish City Hall.
PETA offers fish empathy quilt to be displayed in Spearfish

Latest News

Photo of Highway 385.
SDDOT receives grant for U.S. Highway 385 safety improvement project
For 47 years, the Lakota Nation Invitational has been bringing athletes and supporters to...
Lakota Nation Invitational adds new events
Thune says he's proud that this year's bill authorizes full funding for the next steps for the...
Thune talks about National Defense Authorization Act
The Grand Gateway Hotel has issued its apology for online statements made by Connie Uhre.
Grand Gateway Hotel issues apology statement
Over 3,000 students are expected to participate in the 2023 Lakota Nation Invitational.
LNI: Parade of athletes welcomes students and athletes marking the start of the invitational