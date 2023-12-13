Thune talks about National Defense Authorization Act

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Senator John Thune is talking about the National Defense Authorization Act, which is set to be voted on by the Senate this week. Thune says the country has catching up to do when it comes to military preparedness, citing failure to meet recruiting targets, falling behind on shipbuilding, a pilot shortage and not keeping an adequate supply of munitions.

Thune says he’s proud that this year’s bill authorizes full funding for the next steps for the new B-21 bomber, which he says will revolutionize our long-range strike capabilities. Once the B-21 comes into service, its first squadron will be hosted at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Thune says, “The Air Force calls the B-21 Raider the future backbone of its bomber force. And one of my top priorities here in Congress over the past several years has been ensuring that the Air Force – and Ellsworth in particular – has everything it needs for this critical advancement in our nation’s readiness. And this year’s NDAA will once again fund not only the B-21 bomber, which we excitedly saw take flight one month ago, but the support facilities at Ellsworth that will be needed to maintain this aircraft once it enters service.”

Thune says he’s pleased that this year’s bill also includes a 5.2 percent raise in pay for troops.

