Pierre man indicted on first-degree, second-degree murder charges in stabbing death

Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a...
Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a Pierre residence. The investigation continues.(Pierre Police)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Hughes County State’s Attorney Casey Deibert have announced that a Pierre man has been indicted on first-degree murder and second-degree murder charges for the Nov. 30, 2023 stabbing death of a Rapid City woman.

David J. Shangreaux, Jr., 23, of Pierre also was indicted on an aggravated assault charge.

He was indicted on Tuesday, Dec. 12, by a Hughes County Grand Jury.

Evie Maxey of Rapid City, 17, was identified as the person who died in the incident at a Pierre home. The investigation continues.

Shangreaux Jr. is being held in Hughes County Jail on a $300,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is on Jan. 16, 2024. As per the U.S. Constitution, he is presumed innocent.

Pierre Police has investigated the case with the assistance of the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and the Hughes County State’s Attorney’s Office will be responsible for prosecuting the case.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line
Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
A look outside the Spearfish City Hall.
PETA offers fish empathy quilt to be displayed in Spearfish

Latest News

Personalized license plates get an updated policy
Black Hills National Forest seasonal closures go into effect in mid December
Photo of Highway 385.
SDDOT receives grant for U.S. Highway 385 safety improvement project
Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls
Pedestrian killed by school bus in Sioux Falls