Personalized license plates get an updated policy

(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Revenue has recently implemented a new policy for personalized license plates, that went into effect on Sep. 14. The new policy does not follow the “offensive to good taste and decency” standard. The Department has notified individuals who may have previously had their personalized plate application denied under this standard with a letter sent in October, informing them of the policy change. These individuals have been invited to resubmit their previously denied application as it may now be approved.

The Department has asserted that any individual who was previously denied a requested personalized plate may reapply for that plate. The previously denied plate will be approved only after the payment of required fees, compliance with all statutory requirements, and conformity with the newly adopted policy.

Go here and click on “CK A PL8″ to check the availability of specific plate options. The new policy can also be found on the Department’s webpage.

