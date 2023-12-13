Pennington County Search and Rescue is seeking for new members ready to fill vital emergency roles

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the 1972 Black Hills flood, an organization was born to fill in the gaps in Pennington County emergency resources and provide proper search and rescue operations to the area.

Pennington County Search and Rescue, a volunteer-based emergency resource, is now recruiting.

They are looking for more people to take some time out of their schedule and apply to join the PCSAR team. The organization is directly involved with the county and is volunteer-based, responding to calls all year.

“We fill all the gaps that law enforcement, fire service, and EMS can’t fill. So, all the extraction, the rope rescue, getting the person from where they are to the medical needs that they need,” explained Pennington County Search and Rescue’s assistant team leader of administration Tina Shuster.

It should be noted that you are not required to have any EMT or firefighting experience.

If you are interested in learning more about the possibility of joining PCSAR, you can head to their website, where you can find a link leading you to the application, or you can email them by following this link.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.