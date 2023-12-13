Pennington County Search and Rescue is seeking for new members ready to fill vital emergency roles

Pennington County Search and Rescue is seeking new members for crucial emergency operations across the county and beyond.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:50 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the 1972 Black Hills flood, an organization was born to fill in the gaps in Pennington County emergency resources and provide proper search and rescue operations to the area.

Pennington County Search and Rescue, a volunteer-based emergency resource, is now recruiting.

They are looking for more people to take some time out of their schedule and apply to join the PCSAR team. The organization is directly involved with the county and is volunteer-based, responding to calls all year.

“We fill all the gaps that law enforcement, fire service, and EMS can’t fill. So, all the extraction, the rope rescue, getting the person from where they are to the medical needs that they need,” explained Pennington County Search and Rescue’s assistant team leader of administration Tina Shuster.

It should be noted that you are not required to have any EMT or firefighting experience.

If you are interested in learning more about the possibility of joining PCSAR, you can head to their website, where you can find a link leading you to the application, or you can email them by following this link.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in remote wooded area outside Spearfish
Two people found dead at rural residence in Southern Lawrence County
Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line
Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe

Latest News

Potential limestone quarry site near Spearfish, SD.
Spearfish business owner addresses concerns ahead of special election quarry vote
School buses with LNI students and athletes heading towards the Monument.
LNI: Parade of Athletes
Red Cross urges public to learn basic CPR compressions to help save lives
Red Cross of Western South Dakota urges public to learn life-saving tips
A banner in downtown Rapid City, S.D. welcomes participants to the Lakota Nation Invitational.
The Lakota Nation Invitational adds new events for participants