Custer takes the elf off the shelf and into the streets

Can you help Zippy find his way back to the North Pole?
By Cyle Clark
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - During the Custer Christmas parade, Zippy ran away from Santa’s sleigh.

The Custer Chamber of Commerce needs your help to get Zippy home to the North Pole.

Zippy is hiding at various businesses in the town and clues to his location are posted on the Custer Chamber’s Facebook page.

“Well for one it’s something that’s fun to do and it kind of gets you into businesses that you maybe haven’t gone to before to see what they carry. I know when we were at Good Karma, I did not know that they have these really cool Christmas ornaments that kids can scan a QR code and have a daily visit with Santa, " said Dawn Murray, executive director for Custer Chamber of Commerce.

When you find Zippy, make sure you snap a photo and post it to the Custer Chamber’s Facebook page.

If you catch Zippy you will be entered into a drawing for $100 in Custer cash.

The drawing will be held live on Facebook on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m.

