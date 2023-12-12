You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for $1 – here’s how

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.
Krispy Kreme is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts for just $1 on Tuesday.

The doughnut chain is bringing back its annual “Day of the Dozens” deal, which always falls on Dec. 12.

Customers can get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts or of a 16-count of mini doughnuts at regular price.

The limit is two redemptions per person in store and one redemption for customers who purchase online for pickup or delivery using promo code “DOZEN.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
Rose Cordier-Beauvais, 70, visits the gravesite of her grandson, Honor Beauvais, at St. Thomas...
Remembering Honor: A year after blizzard ravaged Rosebud, boy’s death raises questions
State District 10 Representative Kameron Nelson explained he'd like to see other things...
State lawmaker unhappy with this year’s budget address
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band

Latest News

The City’s Recreation Division has announced that West Community Gym will be available during...
City recreation sets open gym time for holidays
FILE - Escort volunteers line up outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center, on Monday, July 17,...
Kentucky woman seeking court approval for abortion learned her embryo no longer has cardiac activity
Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border, in southern Israel, Monday, Dec....
Israel strikes across Gaza as the offensive leaves both it and the US increasingly isolated
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president remains leader of Ivy League school following backlash on antisemitism testimony