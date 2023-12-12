Well Above Average Temperatures For The Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, we will see chilly temperatures, in the teens and 20s, begin to settle in as we will have mostly clear skies. Those mostly clear skies turn to completely sunny skies by the afternoon tomorrow which will aid in our temperatures reaching higher than normal. 40s and even a few 50s are likely during the afternoon tomorrow. As we head into Thursday, temperatures get into the 50s for most with the warmer weather continuing. Partly cloudy skies will dominate for the day on Thursday. Friday, clouds clear out of the area with temperatures staying in the 40s and possibly even upper 30s for most with those nice sunny skies.

As we head into the weekend, 40s are expected for everyone for Saturday with sunshine continuing for the start of the weekend. Temperatures make it back into the 50s for Sunday with sunshine continuing to be prominent throughout the skies. Starting off the work week next week, we will see temperatures still remain above average as we, once again, reach the 50s for afternoon high temperatures. Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds and temperatures soaring back into the 50s by midday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.