Utility company drills into Southwest Rapid City water line

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this afternoon, a utility company drilled into a 14-inch water main line on Corral Drive. As a result, the City has shut down one of the wells serving the area. Crews are currently working to isolate the break and initiate repairs.

Water service has been shut off to residents in certain areas, including Corral Drive, Sheridan Lake Road, and Red Rock areas. Unfortunately, there is no timeline available for when repairs will be completed and water service restored.

Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

