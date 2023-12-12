Storybook Island continues to light up the holidays and create timeless traditions in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Everything seems to be lit up with Christmas lights across the Black Hills, and Storybook Island in Rapid City has not missed the memo. Having started their Christmas Night of Light on Nov. 24.

At Storybook Island, about 20 to 30 years ago, the Rapid City Rotary Club held a fundraiser involving the lights set up at the amusement park, and it seems like they’ve stuck around.

Around 20 miles of lights are used to light up the park for families to enjoy during the holiday season, and with new lighting used every year, there is always something new to get you in the holiday spirit.

“Absolutely, you know, especially with family, and you don’t even need to have family to come here. You can go individually all by yourself; it’s just something to experience; it’s a feast for the eyes; it’s something for... it’s just something nice; it’s festive,” expressed a Rapid City resident.

“We really enjoy it because I like them to enjoy these days to be more close to family. We’re a family of four, so we’re trying to enjoy every moment to have time with them,” expressed a new Rapid City resident.

While for some families it is their first time at the park, for others it has become a tradition every year.

“It’s so much fun to come back here... I came here as a small child myself, and I brought my kids here when they were younger, and now I am here with all my high school students, and we’re all sharing different memories that we have here, and seeing it under the lights is really fun,” expressed a long-time Rapid City resident.

“It’s kind of a friend thing that we do. We all have kids around the same age, and so there’s three or four families that come down every year to Storybook Island to see all the lights together, and the kids get to run around and play, so it’s pretty fun,” explained another Rapid City resident.

In the spirit of one of the youths who visited the park for the first time.

“We enjoyed the train, and it was good!” expressed a Rapid City youth.

If you are interested in experiencing the lights at Storybook Island for yourself, the amusement park is now open until Dec. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with admission only costing $4 per person.

