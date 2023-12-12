Rush players spread the ‘beary-merry’ holiday spirit

This event only happens once a year, and the stuffed animals collected are donated to five different organizations.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:58 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Saturday, the Rapid City Rush defeated the Wichita Thunder 3 to 2. But they weren’t the only winners. This game was particularly special because it was the annual teddy bear toss.

This is where the crowd gets to throw hundreds of stuffed animals onto the ice in celebration after the first Rush goal. The stuffed animals that were thrown onto the ice will go the YMCA, Rural America Initiatives, the Abbott House, Youth and Family Services and Monument Health Foundation.

To start the week of giving back, Rush players showed up at Monument Health to distribute the animals to children on the pediatric unit.

“The best part obviously is seeing the kids’ faces when you bring them a bear. Just a little something to try and make them happy when they’re going through some tough times, it’s not much but it’s something to bring them a little bit of joy,” said Logan Nelson, Rush player.

“It means everything. It’s not fun to be here. You know, usually we’re the bad guys and we make them cry because they have to get poked, or they have to do blood pressure or things like that. It just isn’t super fun. To have this opportunity where they can come in and choose, and make it feel somewhat normal and exciting is super nice and helps with the hospital stay,” say Ashley Cowley-Hagan, registered nurse, Monument Health.

Any additional stuffed animals that aren’t chosen, Monument Health will continue to donate throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
L-R: Chip Tully with Priefert, Steve Sutton, Kim Sutton, Amy Sutton-Muller, Brent Sutton with...
Rodeo Rapid City named 2023 PRCA large indoor rodeo of the year
Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Possibility of recreational marijuana becoming legal is creating some mixed feelings

Latest News

This event only happens once a year, and the stuffed animals collected are donated to five...
Rush players spread the ‘beary-merry’ holiday spirit
Kids at YFS lined up outside to meet Santa before he delivered presents to them.
Ellsworth and Youth and Family Services team up to deliver kids Christmas gifts
Rapid City set to start annual deer harvest after the holidays.
Rapid City deer harvest set for after the holidays
Locally owned stores offering holiday gift ideas can be found on your main street.
There are benefits to shop local this holiday season