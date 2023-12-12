PETA offers fish empathy quilt to be displayed in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to the mayor of Spearfish offering to provide the city with a fish empathy quilt to display in front of City Hall.

The quilt measures more than 300 square feet and is made of more than 100 hand-crafted squares from PETA members and supporters. According to a release from PETA, there is hope that Spearfish will display the quilt in order to counteract the towns “violent name and promote friendliness to fish instead.”

“Having this quilt on display outside the Spearfish city hall would show everyone that Spearfish is fish friendly, despite the town’s name. We understand that the city is named after the creek that runs through it, and that the earliest residents used to spear fish in the waters, giving the creek its name,” said Marissa Price, PETA social media manager.

There has been no response from the mayor of Spearfish as to if they will display the quilt in front of City Hall.

