PETA offers fish empathy quilt to be displayed in Spearfish

PETA targets South Dakota again but instead of cattle and leather, it's fish.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent a letter to the mayor of Spearfish offering to provide the city with a fish empathy quilt to display in front of City Hall.

The quilt measures more than 300 square feet and is made of more than 100 hand-crafted squares from PETA members and supporters. According to a release from PETA, there is hope that Spearfish will display the quilt in order to counteract the towns “violent name and promote friendliness to fish instead.”

“Having this quilt on display outside the Spearfish city hall would show everyone that Spearfish is fish friendly, despite the town’s name. We understand that the city is named after the creek that runs through it, and that the earliest residents used to spear fish in the waters, giving the creek its name,” said Marissa Price, PETA social media manager.

There has been no response from the mayor of Spearfish as to if they will display the quilt in front of City Hall.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
L-R: Chip Tully with Priefert, Steve Sutton, Kim Sutton, Amy Sutton-Muller, Brent Sutton with...
Rodeo Rapid City named 2023 PRCA large indoor rodeo of the year
Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Possibility of recreational marijuana becoming legal is creating some mixed feelings

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Dorito
Monument Health is now conducting monthly job fairs.
Monument Health begins months-long hiring campaign
Rose Cordier-Beauvais, 70, visits the gravesite of her grandson, Honor Beauvais, at St. Thomas...
Remembering Honor: A year after blizzard ravaged Rosebud, boy’s death raises questions
December 8 marks the last day the Hope Center will take in guests.
HOPEFUL: Legacy lives on for Rapid City’s day community center as efforts emerge for homeless community support