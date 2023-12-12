Pet of the Week: Dorito

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You’re in for a big treat with this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week; meet Dorito, the orange cat. Dorito is a gentle giant. Proof that big personalities can come in big packages, just in time for the holidays.

Dorito is learning how to be around humans so being the only pet in his home is ideal. With all eyes on him, Dorito loves to cuddle, take up all the space on your lap, and gently requests rubs.

While he is overweight, Dorito will need a little less treats and a little more love.

Dorito’s adoption fee has been waived. You can find him at the Humane Society of the Black Hills any day of the week, at 11 a.m.

