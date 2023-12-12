Pet of the Week: Dorito

Dorito the orange cat is this week's Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.
By Kate Robinson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You’re in for a big treat with this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week; meet Dorito, the orange cat. Dorito is a gentle giant. Proof that big personalities can come in big packages, just in time for the holidays.

Dorito is learning how to be around humans so being the only pet in his home is ideal. With all eyes on him, Dorito loves to cuddle, take up all the space on your lap, and gently requests rubs.

While he is overweight, Dorito will need a little less treats and a little more love.

Dorito’s adoption fee has been waived. You can find him at the Humane Society of the Black Hills any day of the week, at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
L-R: Chip Tully with Priefert, Steve Sutton, Kim Sutton, Amy Sutton-Muller, Brent Sutton with...
Rodeo Rapid City named 2023 PRCA large indoor rodeo of the year
Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Possibility of recreational marijuana becoming legal is creating some mixed feelings

Latest News

Monument Health is now conducting monthly job fairs.
Monument Health begins months-long hiring campaign
A look outside the Spearfish City Hall.
PETA offers fish empathy quilt to be displayed in Spearfish
National parks will work with Native Tribes to tell a more balanced history of Black Hills
Pactola Visitor Center to reflect a more balanced history next year
Rose Cordier-Beauvais, 70, visits the gravesite of her grandson, Honor Beauvais, at St. Thomas...
Remembering Honor: A year after blizzard ravaged Rosebud, boy’s death raises questions
In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe