Ellsworth and Youth and Family Services team up to deliver kids Christmas gifts

Mission accomplished: Ellsworth airmen deliver toys for Santa.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas is starting a little early at Youth and Family Services with Santa and Ellsworth Air Force Base airmen teaming up to deliver gifts to the kids there.

Airmen from the base hauled the presents over to YFS early on Monday so that the presents would be ready to be delivered by a familiar face, Santa Claus.

Throughout the year, employees of Rapid City Post Office purchase these toys for kids to get enough ready for Santa’s trek through the building.

For some kids at Youth and Family Services, this day is special because these may be the only presents they receive.

“This might be the only gift that they get from Santa, so some years parents ask that they don’t open it and that they wait for Christmas morning. We do honor that wish but oftentimes Santa finds out and he magically provides a second gift for that child so they’re able to open something with their friends,” said Amanda Moriarty, program director at Youth and Family Services.

Santa and the airmen involved say this is just a fun way to give back to the community and spread happiness during the holiday season.

