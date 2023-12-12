City recreation sets open gym time for holidays

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City’s Recreation Division has announced that West Community Gym will be available during the upcoming extended school holiday break.

Open gym time is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on December 19-22 and December 26-29. Participants will be charged $3 per day for open gym use.

“With two weeks for the holiday break, some may be looking for some options for the kids, family members, and visitors,” said City Recreation Director Doug Lowe. “It’s a way to get in some gym time, to work off a few holiday calories, or to let the kids or grandkids work off some holiday energy.”

For more information, contact the City’s Parks and Recreation Department at 605-394-4175.

