Chilly today; milder Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:35 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Areas of snow flurries will pass through southwest South Dakota, including the southern Black Hills this morning. A few flurries could push into Rapid City, but should mostly stay south and east of town. Highs will be in the 30s for many with some spots near 40°.

It will get warmer for the rest of the week as highs will range from the 40s to the 50s with plenty of sunshine. The weekend will be gorgeous. Sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Above normal temperatures will stick around through much of next week and as of right now, it looks like temperatures for the rest of the month will average out to be above normal. Moisture is favored to remain below normal.

