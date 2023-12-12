Bartending while sober, Kelly Everett shares her story and creates booze-free mimosas

Abstaining from alcohol while working at Sally O’Malley’s bar has had it’s ups and downs
By Alena Neves
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Kelly Everett, a local bartender at Sally O’Malley’s has been sober for 3 years, 1 month and a half but she says despite her decision to just stop drinking one day, it has had its challenges and rewards. “There’s ups and downs, there’s always gonna be”, Everett says she just pushes through when things get tough and always says to herself that tomorrow is a better day. " Everett says she had to realize that it was about life or alcohol and she chose life, “the minute i chose, there were no struggles anymore,” Everett says she keeps herself busy and doesn’t feel tempted despite working around alcohol all of the time and keeps water around just in case.

Everett says she has never looked back at her drinking days because she fully dove into the commitment to stop drinking and save her life. Everett says she immerses herself in a variety of self-help projects that keep her focused like the one she’s training for right now. Everett will be competing in a body-building competition this May in Sioux Falls. She also enjoys being outdoors like hiking, and mountain biking, and spends about 2 hours a day in the gym every day. She adds if you are currently struggling with alcoholism, find an outlet, do something that excites your passion, and also journals, “Even if it doesn’t make sense, maybe in a month or two days or two weeks, it will start making sense.”

