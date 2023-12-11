Mild today, cooler Tuesday.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It looks like another week of dry weather for most of us as a northwest flow aloft keeps bringing dry air masses south out of Canada. Today we’ll see increasing winds again as a trough moves through. Clouds will increase this afternoon and tonight, and there could be a few snow showers in the Black Hills and Big Horns, but nothing significant.

Tuesday will be cooler, then warmer temperatures return Wednesday, and mostly stick around through next weekend.

Right now, the week before Christmas looks dry and warm.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
L-R: Chip Tully with Priefert, Steve Sutton, Kim Sutton, Amy Sutton-Muller, Brent Sutton with...
Rodeo Rapid City named 2023 PRCA large indoor rodeo of the year
Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Possibility of recreational marijuana becoming legal is creating some mixed feelings

Latest News

Cloudy and slightly warmer to end the weekend
Still Breezy for Tomorrow
Still Breezy for Tomorrow
Still Breezy for Tomorrow
Snow Possible Tonight/Tomorrow in the Black Hills