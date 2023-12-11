The Grinch stole breakfast all for a mischievously good cause

A group of community members came together last year to address this need, forming the Black Hills Toy Drive
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Grinch stole breakfast at the Monument on Saturday morning, raising donations for the Black Hills Toy Drive.

A couple of years ago, a national organization withdrew from Rapid City, leaving a significant gap for children and families who depended on receiving gifts during the holiday season. Recognizing the impact it had left on the community, a group of community members came together last year to address this need, forming the Black Hills Toy Drive.

“And so, we’re here down at the Grinch event to just kind of raise some extra funds, get some more community involvement and awareness, but also to solicit monetary donations because 3000 kids is a lot of kids to provide something for,” said Black Hills Toy Drive member Corinne Perkins.

The goal for the event is to raise one to two thousand dollars for the organization, which will be used to purchase toys for the upcoming distribution day. “We would like to raise enough, so ideally, what we would like to do is raise enough for every child to not only receive a gift but also a stocking stuffer, and that’s what we were able to provide last year. As far as monetary donations, I’m not sure exactly what that number looks like. But ideally, we’d like to have a gift, a book, and a stocking stuffer,” said Perkins.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off gifts at Robbinsdale Lounge before the distribution day on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video lottery casinos, like this one at One Stop Madison in Madison, S.D., are becoming more...
South Dakota cities cap video lottery as state eyes betting increase
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, Def Leppard performs before an NFL football game...
Def Leppard announces dates for 2024 stadium tour with Journey, Steve Miller Band
L-R: Chip Tully with Priefert, Steve Sutton, Kim Sutton, Amy Sutton-Muller, Brent Sutton with...
Rodeo Rapid City named 2023 PRCA large indoor rodeo of the year
Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Possibility of recreational marijuana becoming legal is creating some mixed feelings

Latest News

In depth look at the combat crews who kept our country safe during the Cold War.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe
Tours above Mt Rushmore and the Badlands in South Dakota will come to an end soon.
Rep. Dusty Johnson discusses reduction of helicopter tours in Senate committee
State District 10 Representative Kameron Nelson explained he'd like to see other things...
State lawmaker unhappy with this year’s budget address
An in depth look into the lives of the crews at Delta-1 launch control facilities.
A look into the Minuteman Missile sites that kept our country safe