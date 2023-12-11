The Grinch stole breakfast all for a mischievously good cause

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Grinch stole breakfast at the Monument on Saturday morning, raising donations for the Black Hills Toy Drive.

A couple of years ago, a national organization withdrew from Rapid City, leaving a significant gap for children and families who depended on receiving gifts during the holiday season. Recognizing the impact it had left on the community, a group of community members came together last year to address this need, forming the Black Hills Toy Drive.

“And so, we’re here down at the Grinch event to just kind of raise some extra funds, get some more community involvement and awareness, but also to solicit monetary donations because 3000 kids is a lot of kids to provide something for,” said Black Hills Toy Drive member Corinne Perkins.

The goal for the event is to raise one to two thousand dollars for the organization, which will be used to purchase toys for the upcoming distribution day. “We would like to raise enough, so ideally, what we would like to do is raise enough for every child to not only receive a gift but also a stocking stuffer, and that’s what we were able to provide last year. As far as monetary donations, I’m not sure exactly what that number looks like. But ideally, we’d like to have a gift, a book, and a stocking stuffer,” said Perkins.

Anyone who wants to donate can drop off gifts at Robbinsdale Lounge before the distribution day on Saturday, Dec. 16.

