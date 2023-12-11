A Few Flurries Possible Tomorrow Morning, Warmer Temps Settle In This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s across the area with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries are possible tonight and tomorrow morning in the Southern Hills and into the Southern Plains of South Dakota. A dusting is possible as we start the day tomorrow, but temperatures manage to get above freezing into the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. The rest of the day tomorrow will be filled with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures start to warm up as we head into the middle of the week with 40s and 50s likely for high temperatures. Thursday, 50s are likely for most with mostly sunny skies. Those mostly sunny skies are here to stay for the end of the week as temperatures remain in the 40s and 50s for highs.

The weekend is still looking to stay well above average with temperatures in the 50s likely for Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies remain for both of those days too. Monday, mostly sunny skies remain with temperatures falling back into the 40s.

