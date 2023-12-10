SDSU football survives to play another day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota State football is moving onto the FCS semifinals with a 23-12 win over No. 8 Villanova on Saturday night. The Jackrabbits are set to face the winner of No. 4 Idaho versus No. 5 UAlbany next Friday. On the other side of the bracket, North Dakota State is set to face No. 2 Montana following the Bison’s big 45-17 over No. 3 South Dakota.

“We got to be a little more consistent on defense,” said SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers following the win over Villanova. “We had some breakdowns there on a third down twice, things we can be better at. They got us in some plays and were able to have some success. It really came down to our ability to run the ball in the end...and our ability to get off the field on defense, and then the special teams plays were huge.”

