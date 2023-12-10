Rodeo Rapid City named 2023 PRCA large indoor rodeo of the year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Monument is thrilled to announce that Rodeo Rapid City has won the PRCA Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year award for the fifth time. The other rodeos running for the award were San Angelo, TX; Fort Worth, TX; San Antonio, TX; and Houston, TX. The announcement was made at the PRCA Awards Banquet held at the South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, on Dec. 6.

“We truly do not have the words to express our immense gratitude for the love and tremendous support we have received,” says Steve Sutton of Rodeo Rapid City. “To be voted by our peers as the best in the industry is frankly an incredibly humbling experience. The personnel, our labor crew, the great contestants and stock, and the staff of The Monument all work together to make this the best rodeo in the world. This event means so much to our entire family and we feel blessed to do what we love.”

Rodeo Rapid City has been awarded four times for being the Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. The most recent awards were given in 2021 and 2020, and the previous two were in 2003 and 2002. Moreover, the rodeo has been nominated for this title twenty-one times. Contract personnel, committees, and the top 100 in each PRCA rodeo event voted for the winner at the end of October. The 2023 Rodeo Rapid City had almost 600 contestants and offered $100,000 in prize money.

“We have worked many years with Rodeo Rapid City and the Sutton family and we couldn’t be more proud to have them in our facility,” says Craig Baltzer, executive director at The Monument.

Sutton Rodeo, based in Onida, SD, is the producer of Rodeo Rapid City, a prestigious rodeo event. As a sixth-generation rodeo company, Sutton Rodeo has been operating since 1926 and has received several awards for its PRCA events, including the Top Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year, Bucking Stock of the Year, and NFR and Hall of Fame Stock Contractors awards for James Sutton, Sr. and James Sutton, Jr.

Rodeo Rapid City, now in its 46th year, is Sutton Rodeo’s biggest event and is set to take place from January 26th to February 1st, 2024. The rodeo will start with an Xtreme weekend of Bulls and Broncs on Jan. 26 and 27, followed by four PRCA rodeo performances from Feb. 1, 2024.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, online at //themonument.live/rodeorapidcity, or at EAFB Outdoor Rec.

