Cloudy and slightly warmer to end the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It was a cool start to the weekend, as highs this afternoon were in the 30s to 40s.

Winds will continue to pick up over the next few hours, gusting up to 20 or slightly higher this evening. This will cause wind chills to make temperatures feel like they are in the teens this evening. Those will slightly improve by the early morning hours on Sunday.

Cloud cover starts to fully move in around 11 pm in Western South Dakota Mostly cloudy skies will be in place for early Sunday morning with light, breezy conditions. Snow showers will develop in southeastern Montana around 7 a.m. on Sunday; those will remain light and pass into western South Dakota in the morning. Clouds will gradually decrease from west to east throughout the day on Sunday, clearing out mostly by 5 p.m. Overnight will remain clear, with more clouds starting to move in the morning of Monday. Scattered snow showers will be possible throughout the region; they should remain light, with little to no snow accumulation. With gradually clearing skies overnight.

Rounding out the forecast tonight, we will see increasing clouds with chilly temperatures; lows will be in the teens to 20s, with wind chill temperatures in the teens for some areas. Winds will become southerly around midnight and be between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow will be warmer with winds from the north around 5 to 15 miles per hour, increasing clouds, and highs that will climb into the upper 30s and upper 40s. Monday will be cool for some, with near-seasonable highs for Tuesday. By Wednesday for Rapid City, we are jumping into the 50s, with warmer temperatures by Thursday before cooling back to the 40s by Friday and near 50 once again by Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.