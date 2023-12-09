Still Breezy for Tomorrow

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Winds continue to whip up during the day tomorrow with wind gusts up to 55 mph. Temperatures are around average for the day Saturday in the 30s and 40s. Sunday, more 40s become more widespread. Partly cloudy skies are likely for tomorrow and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies return for the start of next week with temperatures starting to increase. 40s are likely on both Monday and Tuesday. As we head into the middle of the week, completely sunny skies take over and that will allow for temperatures to get into the upper 40s and 50s in the afternoon. Thursday, more 50s are possible with some warmer December air settling in for the day. Temperatures late next week drop with the arrival of another cold shot with temperatures staying in the 30s for Friday.

