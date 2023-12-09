Man faces life in prison for first degree manslaughter

44 year old Pedro Simental is accused of killing Edleigha Little on November 8, 2023.
By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with first degree manslaughter was in court Friday for arraignment.

Simental plead not guilty in court Friday.

He is charged with a class C felony, and if found guilty could be sentenced with up to life in prison.

His next hearing is scheduled for January 12.

