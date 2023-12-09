Man faces life in prison for first degree manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man charged with first degree manslaughter was in court Friday for arraignment.

44 year old Pedro Simental is accused of killing Edleigha Little on November 8, 2023.

Simental plead not guilty in court Friday.

He is charged with a class C felony, and if found guilty could be sentenced with up to life in prison.

His next hearing is scheduled for January 12.

