Hope Center officially closes its doors

Hope Center says "see you later" as doors officially close after more than a decade.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For more than a decade the Hope Center has been assisting those living in poverty. Friday, the center closed and left a gap in services for one of Rapid City’s most vulnerable groups.

For years the homeless community relied on the Hope Center for services they didn’t always have access to. These services include a mail center, telephone/messaging center, free haircuts, mentoring, free laundry facility as well as short and long-term storage for important documents. As the day came to an end emotions were high for members as well as volunteers.

”Lots of tears. Lots of laughter. Doing some down memory lane kinda stories with one another. It’s been a beautiful and yet awful day all at the same time. So very mixed emotions but like I said we’re not saying goodbye we’re saying see you later,” said Hope Center executive director Melanie Timm.

Timm also said that the Hope Center will continue to look for a new home but in the meantime, Community Action Program, Healing Trauma Therapy Services, and the Woyatan Church will help with mail services. The Hope Center however will have prayer services every Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

