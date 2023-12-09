Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 2

Rush beat Thunder in 4-3 in back-to-back home wins
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 2
Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 2
By Andrew Lind
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rush garnered its first home victory of the season, defeating the Wichita Thunder 3-2, on Thursday night. On Friday, the Rush jumped back in the win column with a 4-3 win over the Thunder. Rapid City is back in action Saturday at 4 p.m. for the third and final game of the series.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Wind Alerts Are Up, Snow Possible Friday
Pearl Harbor survivor Ira "Ike" Schab, 103, wears a U.S. Navy cap as he sits at the kitchen...
‘I owe them’: At 103, Pearl Harbor survivor returns to honor comrades lost in attack
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Coach of Mitchell baseball team, board member pleaded not guilty to involvement of sexual assault

Latest News

12-8 mines live
Live interview with SD Mines men’s head coach Eric Glenn
12-7 Rush
Rush earns first home win of the season
Deadwood hits first ever million-dollar month for sports betting since 2021.
Deadwood hits first million-dollar month in sports wagering
12-7 Belle Fourche boys basketball
Belle Fourche boys ready to open season against Spearfish