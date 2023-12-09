Friday Night Frenzy, December 8, pt. 1

Stevens boys basketball win in season opener, Central boys fall
By Andrew Lind and Vic Quick
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Invitational kicked off Friday at The Monument. At the end of day one, the Sturgis boys lead in the team ranks, while the Pierre girls are in the No. 1 spot.

High school basketball tipped off Friday night for teams around the state. Both the boys and girls teams for Rapid City Stevens secured wins over Pierre. The boys defeated the Governors at home 44-39, while the girls won on the road 63-35. Rapid City Central was also in action on Friday. The boys fell to Aberdeen Central in Rapid City 53-40, and the girls lost in Aberdeen 49-39.

The Mines men and women’s teams both lost Friday against the Colorado School of Mines. The Lady Hardrockers fell 81-67, and the men lost 66-65. For Black Hills State hoops, both the men and women won singlehandedly with 75-56, and 58-38 wins, respectively.

