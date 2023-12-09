Biden Administration to start first-ever “Season of Small Business” campaign to help local business nationwide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas is just a few weeks away and many people are still out buying gifts for their loved ones, but as the New Year comes, gift buying slows and small businesses are affected.

To turn that around the Biden administration announced the first-ever “Season of Small Business” campaign. Their goal is to continue uplifting small businesses, especially during the holiday season when shopping is at its highest. Small businesses are a crucial part of local economies as they are responsible for more than 40% of America’s economic output. One business owner shared why she believes her business has had success.

“We’ve really kind of created a culture and a place in this town that people really gravitate toward. We’re just really grateful that despite not being from this town we now feel like we’re a part of the community,” said co-owner of Black Hills Vinyl Jennifer Calabrese.

For more information about the Season of Small Business Campaign click here.

