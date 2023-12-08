Jury finds Spearfish man guilty of second-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Spearfish man is found guilty on Thursday of second-degree murder, possession of controlled substances, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Last year, 33-year-old Dreau Rogers was charged with alternative counts of first and second-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Destiny Rogers, in their Spearfish home.

On Thursday, the state and the defense gave their closing, with the state arguing that Rogers’ recounting of the story was inconsistent and unreliable.

Roger’s attorney argued that the evidence collected was insufficient to prove Rogers committed the crimes beyond a reasonable doubt. Roger’s attorney maintained that another individual was responsible for the crime and that law enforcement mishandled evidence in the case.

The jury deliberated a little over two hours before reaching a verdict. The murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. His sentencing is set for Jan. 2.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.