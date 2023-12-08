Jacob’s Brewhouse hosts Deadwood’s first ‘silent disco’

If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, a new clubbing trend is making it’s way to Deadwood on Friday.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:49 PM MST
Over at Jacob’s Brewhouse, you’ll find a dancing scene that looks a little different than you might be used to.

All participants will be wearing headphones with the music synced up to each other. For the first night, the Brewery will have two music channels for participants to switch between, depending on their taste. This serves as an incentive for DJs to win over the crowd.

This is the first of its kind in Deadwood and the general manager of Jacob’s Brewhouse says this is a way to appeal to all crowds.

“We’re gonna have some techno. the actual DJ music. Then there’s gonna be your country that’ll be thrown in there, maybe some rock and roll and maybe some hip whatever, whatever’s hip with the kids these days. We wanted to make sure that we involved everyone and not just singled out one group of people,” said Misha Storm.

The event runs from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday.

Admission is $10, with half of the proceeds going to a local charity that will be determined the night of the event.

