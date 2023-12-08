Jackley: Items of interest being analyzed in Rachel Cyriacks case

Search crews have spent the day on the scene of a farm along the James River north of Huron.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has given an update on the case of a woman who went missing 10 years ago.

Rachel Cyriacks was last known to be driving around the Huron area with her husband on Nov. 13, 2013. On Friday, Jackley released the following statement about developments in the investigation:

“In the past several weeks, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies have received new tips and information from the public about Rachel, who was last known to be traveling Nov. 13, 2013 to Huron from Woonsocket. DCI agents are interviewing additional witnesses for the first time who may have information about Rachel’s disappearance as well as doing follow-up interviews with potential witnesses who had been interviewed in the past.

Items recovered during a search last week near Huron are being analyzed. Further searches are now being conducted at locations elsewhere in South Dakota. More information will be released on the search when it becomes available.

We want to thank the public for its continued help. People with information about Rachel are asked to call the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-773-3331 or local law enforcement. Information will remain confidential.

It is time to bring Rachel home.’’

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley

The news comes after crews searched a property near Huron on November 29, which authorities later confirmed was connected to the Cyriacks case. The area searched is within a mile of the bee farm where Cyriacks’ pickup truck was found in December 2013.

