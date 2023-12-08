RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are a lot of things you need to think about when it comes to your health. Some people may take vitamins to try to keep their system in shape. But that alone may not be enough. Doctor Taylor Kapsch from Creekside Medical Clinic has some ideas in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Vitamin D deficiency is when you do not have enough vitamin D in your body. This is a problem because the body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium and for other important jobs. Those who do not have enough vitamin D can have weaker, soft bones which can break easily or change in shape. It can also cause muscle weakness which makes it more likely to fall. There is a blood Test to see if you have enough vitamin D in your body, however you may not need this Test. Doctor’s measure vitamin D levels only in people who are at risk for vitamin D deficiency. Those at risk include those who spend most or all of their time indoors, those with medical problems that make it hard for them to absorb vitamin D like celiac disease, those who have a condition called osteoporosis which makes bones weak, or those who have broken a bone to easily such as by falling down. There are foods and drinks that contain a lot of vitamin D - including milk, orange juice, yogurt, salmon, canned tuna, cereal with added vitamin D. People’s bodies can also get vitamin D from the sun. The body uses sunlight that shines on the skin to make vitamin D. Supplements are another way people can get vitamin D. While deficiency is a concern, excessive intake of vitamin D can lead to toxicity, causing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, weakness, and kidney problems. Therefore, it’s essential to maintain appropriate levels, ideally guided by your doctor. If you suspect a vitamin D deficiency, consult with your doctor. They can assess your levels and provide guidance on appropriate supplementation or lifestyle changes to address the deficiency. I’m Dr. Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic with today’s HealthWatch.”

