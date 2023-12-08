Calling kids to Breakfast with the Grinch at the Holiday Marketplace Pop Up

Holiday fundraiser for the Black Hills Toy Drive
By Alena Neves
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children and parents are invited to the Holiday Marketplace Pop-Up featuring Breakfast with the Grinch on Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Monument’s Rushmore Room.

Children 9 years of age and under are free, aged 10 and over are $6, and adults are $10. Breakfast will include a photo with the Grinch. Amber Irving, of Greg Fullerton State Farm says the event will raise money for the Black Hills Toy Drive by providing a variety of toys for parents/caregivers to choose from for their children. Currently, Irving says they have over 2500 kids that have signed up already, “Kids have one more day to register through tomorrow. It is record-breaking numbers this year. That just shows us what we are doing is right.” There will be a bounce house for the kids to jump around with the Grinch as well.

From Christmas items to crafts, boutiques, bakeries, and home decor, parents can have fun shopping while the kids hang out with the Grinch all for a great cause. Doors will open at 8 a.m. to the marketplace with over 100 vendors to shop last-minute Christmas gifts with crafts, boutiques, bakeries, home decor and more says Irving. Irving who says this is the 4th time Statefarm has sponsored the breakfast and marketplace, is open to the public.

