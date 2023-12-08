Artificial Intelligence can help teachers become more productive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the Merriam Webster Dictionary, artificial intelligence is the capability of a machine or computer to imitate intelligent human behavior. As AI starts to become more prevalent, could using it be looked at as more of a negative or a positive?

According to IBM, artificial intelligence is a field which combines computer science and robust datasets to enable problem solving. When used in the classroom by teachers, AI can result in more productive classes, allowing time for other things.

“AI has progressed in classrooms mostly over the last year and a half with the rollout of ChatGPT and other programs like eduaide.ai, MagicSchool.ai,” said Brianna Billington, Ed.D., instructor for education technology at Black Hills State University. “And so teacher classrooms, or classroom teachers are finding it more appropriate to use AI to help them really kind of be more productive and efficient in the class room and allow them to free up more time to spend one on one time with the students.”

Without knowing the true intention of what artificial intelligence can do, it’s best to be careful.

“We have biased information potentially. We have data privacy information, legality concerns. Just in general, just the idea that people need to learn to use AI responsibility and not just take it for face value,” continued Billington.

Some students at Black Hills State University have some mixed feelings about using AI.

“I’ve heard of some of my classmates get kicked out of school for it so I don’t think I would use it, but I’m not very knowledgeable on the topic,” said one student.

“AI is probably pretty convenient for classes if you’re trying to get an assignment done fast. However, you’re not learning as much and you also aren’t progressing in classes probably as much as you would want to,” said another Black Hills State University student.

“For me it really depends on context for AI, because it has its uses but it also has its downsides. It’s just an interesting tool to use. I don’t think I would really benefit from using it,” said a third student.

Black Hills State is offering a summer workshop in June focused on AI and its uses and dangers at the K-12 level.

