An increase in RSV post-Thanksgiving in the Black Hills

There is a rise in RSV cases post-Thanksgiving.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Hospitals nationwide are facing a shortage of beds post-Thanksgiving, due to a surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly. In the Black Hills, the trend is not far behind.

An infection prevention and control doctor from Monument Health has seen a surge in influenza and COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, impacting both older adults and children.

According to the CDC, each year in the U.S., up to 120,000 older adults are hospitalized, with 6,000 to 10,000 deaths due to RSV infection. Additionally, approximately 80,000 children under age 5 are hospitalized yearly from the infection. With indoor gatherings during the holiday season and colder months, the risk of close contact with infected people is higher, contributing to the current rise in influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 cases.

”The people that are more vulnerable and hospitalized usually are the very young and the very old that are more vulnerable to severe disease. Besides being vaccinated as being the number one way to prevent these illnesses, there’s other steps like hand washing, staying home if you’re sick. Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, those type of things really do make a difference,” said Monument Health Rapid City Hospital Infection and Prevention Control Director Ty White.

