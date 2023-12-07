South Dakota highways to become more animal friendly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Highways all over the state could see some changes soon with South Dakota receiving $400,000 from the Department of Transportation as part of the Wildlife Crossing Program.

$400,000 was allocated for the South Dakota Department of Transportation to study highways across the state and determine which sections would benefit from wildlife crossings, providing another safer way to divert animals across the roadway.

Many of the wildlife solutions they come up with will look like this, just a bridge crossing the highway, the only difference is these bridges will be used by animals rather than people.

This study will go on for at least a year before SDDOT will begin constructing any crossings. The need for infrastructure like this is felt by people every day, just ask someone who’s hit a deer before, it can be costly.

“On the low end probably $1,500-2,000 on the high end it can reach $12-15,000,” said Brian Williams the owner of Ray’s Auto Body Crafters.

The cost of hitting an animal can be this much because more modern cars will generally require more parts to repair the vehicle.

“A lot of it is if you hit a vehicle on the front with a deer you’ll do damage to the AC system, transmission, cooling system, engine mounts, frame damage, bumpers you name it,” said Chris Burlison the owner of Wicked Wrenches.

A deputy with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office shared some advice for drivers while we wait for any changes to the roadways.

“If you know you’re gonna hit a deer the safest thing you can do is to not slam on your brakes not swerve. just let off the throttle and hit the deer. It’s only a vehicle it’s only property damage it can get fixed it can get replaced it’s not worth putting a deer through the windshield,” said Wes Mcpherson with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Mcpherson says if you find yourself in a situation where you just hit an animal, make sure to call 911 or the non-emergency line for the county you’re in if you know it.

