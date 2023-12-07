Snow Possible Tonight/Tomorrow in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, snow showers and rain showers begin to taper off around the area and skies begin to clear after midnight. Tomorrow, clouds increase in the morning, making our afternoon and evening partly to mostly cloudy, snow showers are likely for the Northern Black Hills and in SE Montana. Up to 3 inches are possible in the Hills. Saturday, clouds decrease throughout the day with temperatures in the 30s for high temperatures. Sunday, another round of clouds moves through with temperatures getting into the low 40s by the afternoon.

Starting off the week on Monday, 40s are likely again with partly cloudy skies around. We will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday as temperatures remain in the 40s, slightly above average. Wednesday sunny skies take over and that will allow for our temperatures to climb into the 50s by the afternoon. Thursday, temperatures get back into the 50s with sunny skies remaining for the entire day.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.