Scammers are now claiming to be involved in the court systems to get money

By Madison Newman
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Unified Judicial System is warning the public about a phone scam threatening arrest for missing jury duty.

According to a release from the State Court System, the caller will impersonate an officer or court official and claim the victim has failed to report for jury duty, but the victim can avoid arrest by making a payment or purchasing a prepaid card. If people receive this call, they are instructed to hang up as South Dakota courts do not call prospective jurors and ask for money or personal information over the phone.

Here are some tips to avoid becoming the victim of this scam: always be suspicious of unsolicited phone calls. Never give money or personal information to someone you don’t have ties with. Trust your instincts, if an unknown caller pressures you or says things that don’t sound right, hang up. If concerns remain about the caller’s claims, verify the information with appropriate law enforcement or court officials.

