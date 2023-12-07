Mixology at Home - The Grinch Cocktail

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Once again it is time to say I hate holiday-themed cocktails. But I love the Grinch! Alena Neves says, like the Grinch, I have “all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile.”

Last year we did a vodka-based Grinch cocktail. It was good, but I made a mistake with the green sugar rim. I made my green sugar which turned out lumpy and pasty. So, I broke down and bought a kit of various colored sugars. It wasn’t expensive and you will use it.

This year let’s do a white rum version of the Grinch.

The key is to keep the cocktail green, so we use one and a half ounces of melon liqueur, an ounce of white rum, and top it off with lemon-lime soda, plus a cherry for garnish.

Now, on that cherry, during Mixology at Home, we used a wheel of lime as a garnish instead of the cherry. Alena realized that the lime taste added to the drink. So, maybe try a splash of lime juice in the drink when you make it?

I almost forgot to add the rimmer. Thankfully I had an extra glass to fix that mistake.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz melon liqueur

1 oz clear rum

Lemon-lime soda

Green sugar for the rim

Splash of fresh lime juice (optional)

Lime wheel or maraschino cherry for garnish

Directions - Add the liqueur and rum to an ice-filled rocks glass rimmed with green sugar, top with lemon-lime soda, and gently stir. Garnish with a wheel of lime (or the traditional cherry).

Last year’s Grinch Cocktail (vodka-based)

1/2 oz vodka

1 1/2 oz melon liqueur

3 lime wedges

Ginger ale

Rim: Green sugar (find sugar already colored green. I tried to use food coloring on regular sugar, and it was a mess)

Garnish: Lime wheel, candy cane

Directions - Rim the edge of a rocks glass using lime juice and green sugar. Drop three lime wedges into the base of a shaker and muddle. Add ice and pour in vodka and melon liqueur. Shake, then strain into the prepared glass and top with ginger ale. Garnish with a lime wheel and a candy cane.

