Mixology at Home - The Grinch Cocktail

This rum and melon liqueur drink will knock the Grinch out of you.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Once again it is time to say I hate holiday-themed cocktails. But I love the Grinch! Alena Neves says, like the Grinch, I have “all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile.”

Last year we did a vodka-based Grinch cocktail. It was good, but I made a mistake with the green sugar rim. I made my green sugar which turned out lumpy and pasty. So, I broke down and bought a kit of various colored sugars. It wasn’t expensive and you will use it.

This year let’s do a white rum version of the Grinch.

The key is to keep the cocktail green, so we use one and a half ounces of melon liqueur, an ounce of white rum, and top it off with lemon-lime soda, plus a cherry for garnish.

Now, on that cherry, during Mixology at Home, we used a wheel of lime as a garnish instead of the cherry. Alena realized that the lime taste added to the drink. So, maybe try a splash of lime juice in the drink when you make it?

I almost forgot to add the rimmer. Thankfully I had an extra glass to fix that mistake.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ oz melon liqueur
  • 1 oz clear rum
  • Lemon-lime soda
  • Green sugar for the rim
  • Splash of fresh lime juice (optional)
  • Lime wheel or maraschino cherry for garnish

Directions - Add the liqueur and rum to an ice-filled rocks glass rimmed with green sugar, top with lemon-lime soda, and gently stir. Garnish with a wheel of lime (or the traditional cherry).

Last year’s Grinch Cocktail (vodka-based)

  • 1/2 oz vodka
  • 1 1/2 oz melon liqueur
  • 3 lime wedges
  • Ginger ale
  • Rim: Green sugar (find sugar already colored green. I tried to use food coloring on regular sugar, and it was a mess)
  • Garnish: Lime wheel, candy cane

Directions - Rim the edge of a rocks glass using lime juice and green sugar. Drop three lime wedges into the base of a shaker and muddle. Add ice and pour in vodka and melon liqueur. Shake, then strain into the prepared glass and top with ginger ale. Garnish with a lime wheel and a candy cane.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Wind Alerts Are Up, Snow Possible Friday
Black Hills Children's Home
Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City
AMA street racing will be an addition to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A new roaring event added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Rapid City issues air quality alerts for dust.
Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City
This rum and melon liqueur drink will knock the Grinch out of you.
Mixology at Home - The Grinch Cocktail
Roberta Snow Fly found crucial support and hope at a center set to close on December 8.
HOPEFUL: Unbroken homelessness survivor found unity and support through her unique journey
Barley, Bruiser, and Baby Kitty were voted this weeks cutest pets of the week.
Cutest pets of the week: Barley, Bruiser, and Baby Kitty