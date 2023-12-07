Jingle all the way to Christmas on the Prairie at Douglas High School this weekend

The biggest fundraiser for the school’s tech & robotics club
By Alena Neves
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Douglas High School tech & robotics team is having one of their biggest fundraisers, the 9th Annual Christmas on the Prairie and Vendor Show this Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is a huge fundraiser for the school to raise money for the tech & robotics clubs to cover the cost of traveling and competing in various local competitions. Peyton Cast and Kieran Holmes, seniors on the tech team at Douglas say that the fundraiser is one of their biggest and always has a lot of vendors participate, “It’s our biggest fundraiser with lots of different vendors and our own local clubs at our school will be selling stuff like baked goods and Patriot apparel and stuff like that.”

Cast and Holmes add, “The funds raised go to trip costs to different competitions we attend and yesterday we had just returned from the Lake Area Vo-Tech Welding Competition in Watertown and will be competing at the WDTI Competition in the spring.” The Robotics Team has hosted a tournament already this year and will participate in many throughout the area and a state competition in March. The team travels to these competitions throughout the year, making it difficult to cover all the costs associated with transportation and food on these trips. The team is trying to raise funds for not only the many competitions but also to cover expenses not covered by the school district.

One way the team added funds was by setting up tables and tearing down the show, hauling in the vendor’s items, and helping remove items at the end of the show. Cast and Holmes say the Patriots teams are also preparing a soup buffet with different types of soups, and pre-made items for sale such as handmade sleighs, decorative tables, and other Christmas items for the fundraiser. They say many different school groups are creating and selling their wares and the booster club will have baked goods and Patriot Apparel for sale for that Christmas giving. The bridge students have been very busy creating some one-of-a-kind items and individual students will have artwork for sale.

