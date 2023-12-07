Democratic move to ban weapons blocked by Wyoming’s Senator Barrasso

A move to ban weapons was stopped by Sen. John Barrasso (R) Wyoming.
A move to ban weapons was stopped by Sen. John Barrasso (R) Wyoming.(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An attempt to reinstate a ban on military-style weapons and create universal background checks was blocked by Republicans on the Senate floor Wednesday.

The bill would have banned the sale and production of more than 200 types of military-style rifles. This included the popular AR-15-style rifle that the National Rifle Association dubbed “America’s rifle.”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D) New York, tried to pass the legislation with unanimous consent, meaning it wouldn’t need a formal vote.

“We already have a decade’s worth of proof that a ban on military-style assault (rifles) works and saves lives, plain and simple,” Schumer said.

In 1994, the U.S. passed a law banning many military-style rifles. The ban expired in 2004.

Recently, the U.S. experienced its 38th mass shooting, where at least four people not including the shooter, were killed. It is a new record, surpassing 2022′s 36 mass shootings.

But Senator John Barrasso, (R) Wyoming, stopped the Democrat’s maneuver.

“Americans have a constitutional right to own a firearm. Every day people across Wyoming responsibly use their Second Amendment rights to keep and to bear arms. Today is about defending those rights against those on the other side of the aisle who wish to take them away from us.”

Another Democrat-sponsored bill was introduced last month targeting firearms mechanisms such as high-capacity magazines instead of a ban based on how a gun locks.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter tours of Mount Rushmore to be stopped next year.
Helicopter tours over Mount Rushmore, Badlands to be stopped
Wind Alerts Are Up, Snow Possible Friday
Black Hills Children's Home
Black Hills Children’s Home will soon relocate closer to Rapid City
AMA street racing will be an addition to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
A new roaring event added to the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Latest News

Coach of Mitchell baseball team, board member pleaded not guilty to involvement of sexual assault
The Douglas High School tech & robotics team is having one of their biggest fundraisers,...
Jingle all the way to Christmas on the Prairie at Douglas High School this weekend
The Grinch cocktail will get you into the holiday spirit.
Mixology at Home - The Grinch Cocktail
Rapid City issues air quality alerts for dust.
Air pollution alert issued for dust in West Rapid City